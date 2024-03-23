They warn about the consequences of traveling to Cuba

Cubans living in the United States with closed asylum have been questioned by immigration officials after making three trips to Cuba in recent months.

The Cuban, who received permanent residency three months after entering the country on parole, had no problems on his first trip to the island. However, on the second trip he was briefly questioned and on the third day an officer questioned him about his asylum request, reminding him: ‘I’m not asking you not to go to Cuba, but remember you granted asylum.’

Cubans with Asylum: Are They at Risk of Losing Residence in the United States?

Journalist Mario J. Panton himself has clarified that the officer’s questioning is part of his job and that he is not trying to intimidate the traveler.

However, Panton warns that Cubans should be aware that their trips to the island may be considered a violation of their asylum request, which could lead to loss of residency and even legal action.

In this regard, lawyer Ismael Labrador of Gallardo Law Firm when pressed the point That these types of trips can be considered immigration fraud.

The expert told Penton that since the Cubans in that case had signed an affidavit expressing their fear of returning to Cuba, their trips to the island could be seen as contradicting that statement.

“What can happen? You can enter through the airport and your residence can be detained. Then you can be sent for secondary inspection where the investigation will be more and, of course, it can have many consequences,” he warned.

United States Embassy in Cuba: Can I visit family in Cuba as a refugee?

The United States Embassy in Cuba indicates that Cubans with permanent residency in the United States may travel to Cuba one year after obtaining it, but Cuban citizens visiting their families on the island will be subject to the same restrictions.

In this sense, he recommends consulting with an immigration lawyer or non-governmental organization to obtain accurate and up-to-date information about regulations and potential risks before traveling.