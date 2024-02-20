Mexico: An Ecuadorian child and two women from Honduras and Peru die in an attack on migrants in Sonora | Gustavo Salas Chavez | Correction | altar | Sarik | Migrant Crisis | United States | Latest | the world

State Attorney General Justice of Sonora (North of Mexico), Gustavo Salas Chavez, confirmed this Monday the deaths of a four-year-old Ecuadorian boy and two women, one Peruvian and the other Honduran. Migrants who were going to the border together USA.

In statements to reporters, Salas denied reports that initially suggested the death toll would be 50.

“That number of people never existed, not even the people who passed through that area at the time. Unfortunately, we have to confirm the news of the death of three people, a minor and two women“, admitted the judge’s prosecutor in Sonora.

The incidents took place on the night of February 15 when several trucks left the city Improvements So dozens heading towards the international line Migrants Will cross irregularly to the South Americans USA.

Salas indicated that preliminary investigations have established that three vehicles, each carrying 11 to 14 migrants, were attacked by heavily armed men.

For the moment, the prosecutor said, the Mexican Army It has detained eight people with high-caliber weapons, who are being investigated for their possible involvement in attacks on migrants.

Similarly, he added that there are other wounded victims who have been detained, because apparently they were people who were transporting migrants to the border and whose crimes are being investigated by the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic. Human manipulation.

There was an armed attack on the road between the municipality of the altar And Sarik50 kilometers from the US border, on a route used to transport undocumented people and families through the desert Arizona (USA).

This news was not known until three days later when the law firm 1800 migrantsBased in NYSunday afternoon reported that more than 50 migrants were among the victims, according to the version of two witnesses.

“We have never said how many dead and injured there are, it has to be clarified by the Mexican authorities, what we have established based on the statements of two witnesses is that there are more than 50 victims in the incident because a large number were evacuated. Transported to the United States border when the attack occurred“, he assured William MurilloDirector of the Office, in statements to EFE.

The director of 1800 Migrants said that fortunately many survivors managed to escape the attack area, reach the wall and enter the United States, from where they contacted their relatives to find out how they were doing.

According to Murillo, survivors indicated that the group of migrants numbered more than 50 people and that most were Ecuadorians, although there were also Peruvians, Hondurans, Guatemalans, Venezuelans and Brazilians.