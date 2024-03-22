Everything you need to know to prevent accidents in Florida

With spring, animals emerge from their hibernation period and are included The largest reptile From the Sunshine State. Be careful with alligators when in and around water They are never overdone.

Flowering season brings not only heat and sun, but Awaken the local fauna, like alligators in semi-aquatic areas. That’s why the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) launched a series CIVIL PRECAUTIONS So that these animals do not suffer.





When the crocodile caused serious injuries They are unusual In Florida, the FWC offers the following tips on how to safely coexist with them as part of the ecosystem. Besides, They are protected species.

Crocodile wakes up and you have to be careful.

If you see an alligator, keep a safe distance and never feed it. When fed, crocodiles may lose their natural wariness and instead learn to associate people with the availability of food.

Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours. Crocodiles are most active between dusk and dawn.

Keep pets on a leash and away from water’s edge and never allow them to swim in fresh water. Pets often seem like alligators’ natural prey.

What to do if a crocodile poses a threat to humans

He American Alligator, Florida’s state reptile, is a conservation success story. Florida has a healthy and stable alligator population, which is estimated to be 1.3 million crocodiles of all sizes. They are found in freshwater lakes, ponds, swamps and slow flowing rivers. 67 counties From Florida.

Alligators in Florida.

FWC recommends that if one of these animals poses a potential danger to people, pets or property, Keep a safe distance and contact directly at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286)

The organization will send it crocodile hunter To address the situation as it administers the State Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to proactively address the threat. This reptile In developed areas, they conserve them in areas where they grow naturally.