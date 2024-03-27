Donald Trump sells Bibles for Easter; Their price is 60 dollars

Former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), who has been selling products under his own name for a lifetime, made this presentation. Holy Week Your Bible with the slogan’Let’s pray America again‘ (Make America Pray Again) for $60.

Trump After the sneakers he introduced last month, he leverages this new product with his brand to ask Americans to pray and contribute to his campaign. re-election.

“All Americans need Bible In your house… and I have several,” Trump says in the video. “That’s my favorite book. I am proud to give you my support And I encourage you to get this Bible,” he adds.

Besides the Bible, the book has a copy United States ConstitutionThe Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

According to Trump, these texts are “part of the USA Bible.”

In a video posted on his social network social truth, Now the Republican presidential candidate called on his compatriots to “Make America Pray Again” and announced that he had a “God Bless the USA Bible” for sale.

Commercial notices are advertised on the day Easter After some time, according to Christian tradition, Jesus criticized the temple merchants and destroyed their stalls.

In the video, against a backdrop of two American flags, Trump holds a copy of the Bible in the traditional King James Bible in his hand.

In an edition by Lee Greenwood, whom Trump describes as “a good partner and friend of mine,” the book, apparently bound in leather, bears the slogan “Bible God Bless America” ​​on its cover.

Greenwood He is a country music singer and songwriter and one of his most famous songs is the song ‘God Bless the USA’.