These 7 Laptops Under 500 Euros Are Nothing Like Cheap Laptops – LaptopSpirit

When you have a budget of 500 euros for the purchase of a laptop, you imagine that you can afford a computer limited to office automation (word processing, web browsing, Netflix, etc.). But that is not always the case. Based on the promotions, more powerful laptops are appearing in this budget. Here’s our pick of the 7 best laptops under €500.

Finding an affordable laptop without sacrificing performance is a big challenge for consumers. Laptops under $500 are a very competitive category, offering diverse options for students, professionals, and casual users. These machines are designed to provide a cost-effective solution for basic computing tasks such as web browsing, word processing, and sometimes light video editing or low-resource gaming. Manufacturers like Lenovo, HP, Acer and Asus regularly offer models in this price bracket, each trying to find the right balance between price, performance and durability.

However, it’s important for buyers to keep in mind that laptops under $500 have some limitations. Components, such as processor, RAM and storage, are often on the lower end compared to more expensive devices. This can affect processing speed and the computer’s ability to multitask or run resource-intensive applications. However, for those with moderate computing needs, these devices represent a practical and economical option.

Top 7 Best Cheap Laptop PCs Under 500 Euros

Acer Aspire 5 A514-54-37LE Gold 14″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i3-1115G4, Intel UHD Graphics Xe (G4), 500 GB SSD, 1.7 kg An original elegant ultrabook with a gold shell, the thin and light Acer Aspire 5 A514-54-57U9 with a 14-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare screen is perfect for everyday use with its good amount of RAM and its Core i3-1115G4 Tiger Lake processor. Including a graphics solution allows you to run low-powered games. Nomadic, it offers 10 hours of battery life. This computer po… Acer Aspire 3 A314-36P-37B6 Silver 14″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i3-N305, Intel UHD Graphics Xe (G4), 500 GB SSD, 1.4 kg Equipped with a fast 512 GB SSD storage that enhances its responsiveness, affordable Acer Aspire 3 A314-36P-37B6 The laptop PC is easy to transport and has a battery life of 6 hours and benefits from USB connectivity. – C and the 14-inch Full HD reflective screen is ready for high definition. This Windows 11 Portal computer with elegant silver design… Asus Vivobook 15 S1504ZA Silver 15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe, 1 TB SSD, 1.7 Kg Equipped with fast SSD storage with a large capacity of 1 TB that further strengthens its responsiveness,Asus Vivobook 15 S1504ZA A thin and light versatile laptop PC that relies on 16 GB of RAM as well as…

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15ALC7 (82R400JMFR) Silver – Without Windows 15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 5500U, AMD Radeon Vega 7, 500 GB SSD, 1.6 Kg Acer Aspire 3 A314-23P-R2Q0 Silver 14″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 7520U, AMD Radeon 610M, 500 GB SSD, 1.4 Kg Cheap laptop easy to transport Acer Aspire 3 A314-23P-R2Q0 With 8 hours of battery life under Windows 11, the Nomad benefits from a 14-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare screen, Wi-Fi 6 USB-C connectivity as well as fast SSD storage…

Asus VivoBook 15 R1502QA-EJ227W Silver 15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 4600H, AMD Radeon Vega 6, 500 GB SSD, 1.7 Kg l’Asus VivoBook 15 R1502QA-EJ227W A thin and light affordable laptop PC equipped with its powerful AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 4600H processor coupled with Radeon Vega 6 graphics solution perfect for light gaming.

Asus Vivobook 16 R1600EA-MB113W Silver 16″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i3-1115G4, Intel UHD Graphics 620, 500 GB SSD, 1.9 Kg A comfortable, affordable laptop PC with its 16-inch format Asus Vivobook 16 R1600EA-MB113W Thin and light is perfect for everyday use thanks to its Intel Core i3 Tiger Lake processor with graphics module.

Dell Inspiron 14 7435 2-in-1 Silver – Touch, Ryzen 5 14″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Ryzen 5 7530U, AMD Radeon Vega 7, 500 GB SSD, 1.6 Kg HP 15s-eq2102nf Silver 15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 5500U, AMD Radeon Vega 7, 1 TB SSD, 1.7 Kg Cheap Laptop PCsHP 15s-eq2102nf Thin and light benefits from fast SSD storage with a large capacity of 1000 GB which reinforces its responsiveness in addition to a USB-C connection and a 15-inch full HD anti-glare IPS screen. This sleek silver Windows 11 laptop is perfect for daily use and light gaming thanks to… HP 15-fc0071nf Silver – Ryzen 5 15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 7520U, AMD Radeon 610M, 500 GB SSD, 1.6 Kg Interesting Cheap Laptop PC, TheHP 15-fc0071nf It benefits from a good amount of 16 GB RAM and AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 7520U Mendocino processor to provide good performance in daily use. Featuring a 15-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare screen, this Windows 11 laptop benefits from a speedy 512 GB SSD storage…

