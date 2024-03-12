A comet three times the size of Everest will be visible from Earth this week

Nicknamed “Devil’s Comet”, this green star can only be observed once every 71.3 years. The last time was in 1954.

A comet bigger than Mount Everest could appear in the sky in the coming weeks. A rare event after 12P/Pons-Brooks, scientists say, completes its orbit once every 71.3 years. And this year, it will come closest to the Sun on April 21, it informs guardian . She was last seen in 1954 and will make another appearance in 2095.

This green body is distinguished by the size of its core, approximately 30 km in diameter. This makes the comet 3.5 times larger than Mount Everest, which measures 8,848 meters, according to LaRose.

This is also a nickname for the star “Satan’s Comet” Because of the two horns that make up his hair. In fact, these horns are formed by fissures within its core, from which gas and ice erupt. These eruptions are the cause of horn formation. These characteristics classify a comet as a comet “Cryovolcanics”, the British newspaper clarifies. Last year there was such an explosion, making the star a hundred times brighter.

Visible this week

While the comet has recently been spotted in the night sky, especially in Spain, experts believe it will become even brighter in the coming weeks. The closer it gets to the Sun, the brighter the star shines. Andrew McCarthy, an American astrophotographer, captured images of the comet’s nucleus that he shared on X. Explained by the green color of the star “Concentrations of Dicarbons (Diatomic Carbons, Editor’s Note) Released by the Sun”.The researcher writes.

Although it is very bright, it will be necessary to equip yourself with binoculars or a small telescope to observe it. How to know its exact location? University of Warwick astrophysicist Dr. Paul Strom provided some guidance guardian : “Comet Andromeda is moving towards Pisces. By doing so, it passes in front of bright stars, making it easier to see on certain dates. Specifically, on March 31, 12P/Pons-Brooks will be just 0.5 degrees from the bright star Hamal.

Nicolas Biver, president of the Comet Commission of the French Astronomical Society (SAF) and astrophysicist at the Paris Observatory, tells our colleagues at Actu.fr that the comet will be clearly visible. “Week of March 11 to 17”. Before becoming observable again in late March and late April, “But it’s not certain yet”, he warns. The astrologer specifically advises keeping your eyes towards the north-west. “About 8° below the Andromeda Galaxy”That makes it clear.

Many mobile apps exist to reveal the constellations by pointing the phone at the sky. Finally, to have a clear view of the sky, it is recommended to stay away from light pollution, so from cities.