225,000 Hacked Accounts For Sale On Dark Web Change Your Password!

Hacked ChatGPT accounts are increasing continuously. No fewer than 225,000 OpenAI identifiers with their passwords were put up for sale on the dark web between January and October 2023, where cybercriminals could buy them on the marketplace.

© Envato

The dark web is full of stolen identities, such as the French victims of cyber attacks in recent weeks. They are also among the many ChatGPT users whose account names and associated passwords are available on the black market to the highest bidder. According to findings by cybersecurity company Group-IB, 225,000 OpenAI account identifiers were sold between January and October 2023.

OpenAI users are vulnerable to cyber attacks

The Singapore company clarifies that these credentials were found in the logs of data-stealing malware. LummaC2, Raccoon And red line. “The number of infected devices decreased slightly in mid-to-late summer, but increased significantly between August and September.“, explains the company in its latest Hi-Tech Crime Trends report published last week.

Between June and October 2023, more than 130,000 OpenAI accounts with access to ChatGPT were hacked. The distribution according to the three malware families is as follows:

The number of hacked ChatGPT accounts is increasing

Thus, the number of compromised identifiers is increasing by 36% compared to the first five months of 2023. Last summer we reported that over 100,000 ChatGPT accounts had been hacked and put up for sale on the dark web. High-Tech Crime Trends Report. However, this pertains to the period from June 2022 to May 2023. This figure was already scary, although it was a very long period of time.

How to explain it? “The sharp increase in the number of ChatGPT credentials for sale is due to a general increase in the number of hosts infected by data thieves, whose data is then put up for sale on the marketplace.“, suggests Group-IB. Not surprising, when we know that the proliferation of hacking tools is out of control according to many experts.

And it’s unlikely to get any better. Microsoft and OpenAI have disclosed this The usual suspects Russia, including North Korea, Iran and China, are currently experimenting with artificial intelligence to support them in their cyber warfare operations.