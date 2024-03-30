These 8 Acer Laptops Are at Crazy Prices at Acer Stores This Easter Weekend (Free Office!) – LaptopSpirit

Easter is not necessarily when we think about getting a new laptop. However, it has been chosen by Acer Store to host a sensational promotional operation on its laptop section. Here’s a selection of the best laptops in their catalog, which also takes advantage of free office weekends.

With interesting offers offered throughout the year, including both small Chromebooks and powerful gaming laptops, the Acer Store has built a strong reputation as a web merchant.

The manufacturer, Acer has managed to win the hearts of buyers with a well-thought-out range, bestsellers like the Acer Swift 3 which has been one of our favorite ultrabooks for years, avant-garde PCs (Swift 5 Ultra-Lite) and a suitable proposition for all audiences.

Right now and through the weekend, Acer is offering Office 365 Personal with the purchase of a PC.

8 laptops to buy with your eyes closed this weekend at Acer

Acer Aspire 5 A514-54-37LE Gold 14″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i3-1115G4, Intel UHD Graphics Xe (G4), 500 GB SSD, 1.7 kg An original elegant ultrabook with a gold shell, the thin and light Acer Aspire 5 A514-54-57U9 with a 14-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare screen is perfect for everyday use with its good amount of RAM and its Core i3-1115G4 Tiger Lake processor. Including a graphics solution allows you to run low-power games. Nomadic, it offers 10 hours of battery life. This computer po…

Acer Aspire 5 A514-55G-3750 Silver – MX550 14″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i3-1215U, NVIDIA GeForce MX550, 500 GB SSD, 1.5 Kg Featuring an NVIDIA GeForce MX550 graphics card suitable for content gaming,Acer Aspire 5 A514-55-39C3 A versatile, easily portable affordable laptop PC that also benefits from a 14-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare screen, backlit keyboard, biometric fingerprint reader and connectivity…

Acer Swift 3 SF314-43-R2J5 Silver – Ryzen 5 14″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 5500U, AMD Radeon Vega 7, 500 GB SSD, 1.2 Kg A nomad with its 11-hour battery life under Windows 11, the Acer Swift 3 SF314-43-R2J5 with a 14-inch IPS anti-glare Full HD screen is a thin and light laptop that benefits from enhanced responsiveness thanks to its fast SSD storage. , backlit chiclet keyboard, fingerprint reader but also Wi-Fi X and USB-C connectivity. &Eac…

Acer Swift Go SFG14-71-5827 Silver – OLED 2.8K 14″ OLED 2880 * 1800 (Retina), Core i5-1335U, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.3 Kg Acer’s Swift series is known for its affordable laptops with premium features. Acer wants to move upmarket with the Acer Swift Go SFG14-71, equipped with a gorgeous 2.8K 90Hz OLED screen and the latest equipment…



Acer Aspire 5 A515-58GM-002 Gray – RTX 2050 15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i5-1335U, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, 500 GB SSD, 1.8 Kg

Acer Swift Go 14 OLED SFG14-72-005 Silver – OLED 2.8K, Core Ultra 7 155H 14″ OLED 2880 * 1800 (Retina), Core Ultra 7 155H, Intel ARC, 1 TB SSD, 1.3 Kg Versatile multimedia high definition high fidelity laptop PC with 7 hours battery lifeAcer Swift Go SFG14-72-005 A 14-inch OLED 2.8K DCI-P3 screen with a whopping 32 GB of RAM and a…



Acer Swift X SFX14-71G-78HR Gray – QHD OLED 120Hz 14″ OLED 2880 * 1800 (Retina), Core i7-13700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 1 TB SSD, 1.5 Kg Multimedia laptop Acer Swift X SFX14-71G-78HR (NX.KEVEF.006) The thin and light compact aluminum to build and play is powerful thanks to its 32 GB RAM and its hybrid Intel Core i7-13700H Raptor Lake processor that accelerates processing like the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with ray tracing support.