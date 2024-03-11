JVTech News I was tired of my PC cables lying on the floor at home, so I did something very simple

Just like any PC gamer, I like my gaming space – which, incidentally, is also my workspace – to be clean and uncluttered. I made a radical, but simple decision to solve my problem.

This detail that wired me and which I could not bear at home

As a fan of PC video games, I decided to build my first gaming tower about ten years ago and it was an experience I loved. Since then, whenever I want to upgrade my PC, I look forward to the prospect of getting my hands dirty again. However, there was still one detail that was a huge source of frustration for me: the cables.

No, I am not talking about the cables inside the PC as these can be easily arranged and hidden. Cables from all other peripherals were sticking out everywhere: mouse, keyboard, screen, power cables, etc. Obviously, one of the possibilities was to choose, for example, a wireless keyboard and mouse, but the equipment I currently have works very well and suits me. In short, I don’t want to change it, especially since I’m skeptical – perhaps wrongly – about the performance of wireless devices.

The solution I finally chose to solve my cable problem was definitely expensive, but simple and effective: I changed offices!

I replaced my old IKEA desk with a Magnus Pro from Secretlab

Why is changing offices an acceptable solution? For many people, a desk is a piece of furniture with a top and four legs. To me, this summary description just means a table and nothing else. A good desk, in contrast, should allow the person who uses it to be able to organize their workspace properly.

When I realized this I realized that my old IKEA desk was not actually a desk that suited my needs, but a simple table even if I added storage space. In short, I wanted something more and Secretlab had it I think I’ve found the rare gem that all gamers want to have at home: the Magnus Pro Sit-Stand Desk.

As its name suggests, the Magnus Pro Sit-Stand Desk from SecretLab allows you to raise or lower the height of the tabletop but it also allows you to hide all the cables that you can no longer see in the paint, because of the opening and closing of the tray. Located along the entire back length of the desk. In addition, SecretLab offers additional accessories to help us hide cables that aren’t in trays, such as PC and screen power cables.

Having a Secretlab Magnus Pro desk at home, I have written a test for JVTECH which you can now contact this office to know every detail. In full transparency, I have never been so amazed by a “simple desk” and I didn’t even think it would be possible to brag about this type of furniture…

