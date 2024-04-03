The Weeknd stars in the new music video for “Young Metro”, Future and Metro Boomin

Photo credits: YouTube screenshot

It’s not just the French who are falling prey to the fashion for joint albums. When Gazo and Tiacola (“La Mello est Gangx”), Dadju and Tyke (“Heritage”) or Zola and Koba Ladi (“Enemies Brothers”) hit the French charts, the Americans respond with heavy artillery. . Indeed, star rapper Future joins producer Metro Boomin on the album “We Don’t Trust You,” released last Friday. A real phenomenon in the world of US rap, especially on the 17 tracks of the project, both stars call on many of the biggest names in the genre, such as Travis Scott, Playboy Carti, Rick Ross and especially Kendrick Lamar, whose verse “Like it,” in which he Drake and J. Faces the call, it gets a lot of discussion. And it works! Upon its release, the album “We Don’t Trust You” has already generated over 200 million plays on Spotify, one of the year’s best streaming debuts. It enters this week at number four on the Top French Albums.

Dailymotion Player is loading…

A new golden hit for The Weekend?

Future and Metro Boomin’s explosive debut continues with the clip for the album’s second track, “Young Metro.” And for good reason, the two rap artists call for nothing more and nothing less than the most popular artist on Spotify right now: The Weeknd. The Canadian popstar, who continues his comeback with a new album, puts his velvet voice on this unmistakable rap track, which has already captivated 18 million listeners in the four corners of the earth. To accompany this success, “Young Metro” is accompanied by a clip where we find Future and Metro Boomin leaning against a car and surrounded by models, while The Weeknd appears snuggled up next to him, a scarf covering half of his face.

The relationship between the three actors is not the first. The Weeknd has already collaborated with Future in 2016 on the tracks “Low Life” and “All I Know” (the latter for the album “Starboy”) then more recently on “Double Fantasy” for the soundtrack of “The Idol” series. As for Metro Boomin, he is one of The Weeknd’s flagship producers, having worked on his tracks “Six Feet Under” (2016), “Heartless”, “Faith”, “Escape From LA” and “Till I Bleed Out”. . “After Hours” in 2020. Strongly!