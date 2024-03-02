The actress revealed a surprising tip to hide her gray hair without dyeing it

At the age of 57, Salma Hayek has decided to embrace her gray hair. If, of course, the actress sometimes hides this hair, She decides to show and reveal her trick to hide them, without resorting to color. In a video posted on Instagram, we can see her in a white bathrobe. “Look at all these white hairs. So what’s the secret? How to cover them without painting? when i’m alone I only apply mascara “, she said. Salma Hayek also mentions little precautions to take before doing this trick. : “You clean the brush really well and then you do this,” she says, mimicking a brush of mascara on her gray hair. .” he adds.

The actress revealed a surprising trick

Miguel Martin Perez, her hairdresser, also gives her little tips. She uses Hair Touch Up from L’Oreal Professional. “It’s like putting makeup on your hair,” recognizes Salma Hayek. You see, I don’t need touch-ups every three weeks. I don’t mind it. » Often, Salma Hayek posts her photos on social networks Without makeup or any artifice. “I wake up and count the gray hairs and wrinkles from the party this morning,” she said last June. Always naturally elegant, the actress loves to pamper her fans.

An inexhaustible source of beauty inspiration, Salma Hayek also shared her manicure-pedicure routine to suit the season. In this photo published on January 26, The Mexican-American-Lebanese actress proudly sports a dark-toned manicure-pedicure.. Her short nails, beautifully shaped into rounded squares, are enhanced by A burgundy varnish with shades turning to black, a shade that even extends to her feet. To accentuate this dark complexion beautifully, the 57-year-old star opted for a glossy top coat. This glamorous and modern choice has already won over 330,000 followers on the internet. If you want to recreate this look, simply apply a base coat, add two coats of burgundy polish, then finish with a top coat.

Salma Hayek revealed a natural look

Beyond the trendy nail polish that has caught everyone’s attention, another detail has not escaped beauty enthusiasts. : Salma Hayek’s totally natural look. On their latest release, François-Henri Pinault’s wife appears without any makeup aside from smoky eyes, lipstick and contouring. Even though her hair is slightly disheveled while wearing pajamas, she radiates beauty! The exquisite brunette flaunts clear and radiant skin, proving that her natural beauty has nothing to envy artificiality.