Bianca Sensori scandalizes again with her very daring outfit



Bianca Sensori came out again during her last public appearance. During a listening session for Kanye West’s new album, “Vultures 2,” she opted for an outfit that was as revealing as ever, revealing her rear end.

While questions have arisen about Kanye West’s influence on his wife Bianca Sensori and his choice of clothes that are too light, the latter seems unfazed by the negative comments and continues to appear in clothing that may offend. It was Friday March 8 that during an evening hosted by Ye to present “Vultures 2”, the young lady was spotted in an uncomfortable new clothing style.

Bianca Censori is still seen with Kanye West while listening to Vultures 2

After the success of the album “Vultures” with Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West is already back with the sequel and the second part, which is scheduled for release on March 8. But this project was eventually shelved like the first part. On this opus, Ye treated himself to an impressive list of guests including Playboi Carti, Offset, Lil Dirk, Future, Young Thug and Rich The Kid. After her stay in Paris where she could risk being arrested with her outrageously daring outfits, last Friday, the American rapper invited her loved ones to Los Angeles to audition for the project. Often, Bianca Sensori was present with her husband this evening. As always, with a surprising look: a transparent black body revealing her hips and ultra-high thigh-high boots. Twitter.

Her father’s recent criticism of her overly revealing attire apparently hasn’t affected Bianca Sensori. She attracted more attention with this style of clothing, as shown by the images captured by the paparazzi present at the scene. The girl is very rarely seen with all parts of her body hidden and fully admits to looking like this for the pleasure of her husband Kanye West, even if it sometimes goes beyond certain limits of provocation.

Noting that the Vultures 2″ album is still not available and should not be available on streaming platforms, Kanye West wants to put the project on sale exclusively on his website for $20.