The Weeknd became the biggest artist in Spotify history

Quite simply the singer with the most streams.

With streaming now the primary mode of music consumption worldwide, It is with him that we measure the popularity and success of a singer or musician. And if at the moment, many titles are entering the “billionaires’ club”, these songs have more than a billion streams on the same platform, Some actors perform better than others. Like The Weeknd, who never stops breaking recordsEspecially thanks to its title “Starboy”, in collaboration with Daft Punk, which still enjoys enormous success all over the world today.

The song was a hit as soon as it was released on The Weeknd’s 2016 album of the same name. The album itself was a hit: it hit number one on the Billboard charts and won Best Urban Contemporary Album at the Grammy Awards. It has since been certified four times platinum by the RIAA. But that’s not all, With the record broken by Starboy”, The Weeknd became the first artist to have multiple songs with over 3 billion streams on Spotify! Indeed, “Blinding Lights” surpassed 4 billion streams on the same platform for his part!

And apparently, it is further away. The Weeknd and his hits are expected to continue breaking incredible records and push streaming into areas never seen before.