Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorce after 11 years of marriage and two children

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied met in 2010 while filming the movie black swan, in which the actress played the lead role while the dancer contributed to the choreography. They became parents to a son, Aleph, who will be 13 in June, then married on August 4, 2012. Five years later, they welcomed their second child, a daughter named Amalia, who turned 7 on February 22. While divorce rumors have been circulating for several months, the press has announced that the couple’s divorce has just been finalized.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied’s divorce proceedings are over

Natalie Portman reportedly filed for divorce last July people. A representative for the actress confirmed to the magazine and AFP that the process was finalized last month in France, where the family has been based for 10 years. Rumors of separation began last spring, especially when here is declared that Benjamin Millepied would have been unfaithful. However, the couple always refused to comment on them and, during an interview for Vanity Fair Published in February, the actress opened up about speculation about her personal life: “It’s terrible, I don’t want to contribute to it.”

Divorced, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied focus on their children

Separation and divorce were not easy for Natalie Portman, a friend of the former couple told the magazine people : “It was very difficult for her at first, but her friends rallied around her and helped her through the worst. Natalie is coming off a really difficult and painful year, but she is getting stronger and finds joy in family, friends and work. “Natalie had hoped her marriage would last forever, but she’s at peace with the current situation and is now focusing on her new family life.”Adds the same source.

When rumors of separation spread, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied were seen together several times in the company of their children. The actress was later seen without her wedding ring, as was the case in a photo taken and shared by the paparazzi. Page six In February, while the family was walking the streets of Paris. It must be said that the former spouses are now focusing on their children. source of people Thus it shows “Highest Priority” The actress has been in recent months “to ensure a smooth transition for their children”. “She and Ben truly love their children and are both focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important than that.”she explains.