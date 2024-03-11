Dua Lipa has a theater audition at her old school!

For the BBC, Dua Lipa returned to her primary school to meet children and take theater auditions.

Who said it’s too old to go back to school? Indeed, Dua Lipa went to her old elementary school to audition for a play. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Dua Lipa is in the spotlight on YouTube more than ever

for several months, Dua Lipa increases her media appearances. Indeed, the year 2024 is synonymous with the release of his third studio album. Thus, the singer prepares the ground.

She has been doing interviews since the releaseHoudini last November and recently his new single training season. For example, his fans were capable Check her out on Seth Meyers.

Dua Lipa participated in the Day Drinking Game. So, she had to answer many questions while drinking. A way to be more comfortable and entertain people more.

And during his numerous media appearances, Dua Lipa has a lot to say. Indeed, in addition to music, she continues to make her way into cinema, and is in a relationship again.

Indeed, the paparazzi never miss an opportunity to take a picture of her With Calum Turner. Yes, the two lovebirds haven’t left each other’s side for several weeks now. We love!

Whatever she does, Dua Lipa will therefore always be the center of attention in the media. Most recently, she invited the BBC to follow her as she visited her primary school. MCE TV tells you more!

Revenge of childhood scars

It was a return to the tender childhood that awaited Dua Lipa. Indeed, on March 8, the BBC unveiled a mini-report with the famous singer…at her primary school.

opportunity for Interpreter of training season To once again explore the walls that saw him grow up. And it brought back painful memories. That’s the least we can say!

While watching a video of herself as a child with her former master Robert, Dua Lipa remembers Failed the audition To play the lead role in his class play.

“I really wanted to play the lead role in our show. I didn’t get it, but I really wanted it. My best friend, Mia, got it for me », she explains to the BBC. So this is an opportunity for revenge.

After entering a classroom full of children, Dua Lipa is lucky enough to audition again, Facing this surprising but demanding audience with pop stars.

After a mixed first passage, children asked him to be angry or even upset. Dua Lipa then runs to cheer her day’s audience.

Finally, the children realize their dream: She played the lead role more than 15 years after her failure. It was in this good-natured atmosphere that the singer took time to take photos before letting them work.