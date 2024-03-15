After Rihanna, why was the “Texas Hold’em” singer Macron’s guest?

This Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the Elysee opened its doors to a host of influential personalities who came to attend. Presentation of the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor to Bernard Arnault, the current richest person in the world according to various sources. This incident was confirmed by BFMTV, Supports information from Politico.

Among the distinguished guests: names who have left their mark on the worlds of business, music, politics and art. such as statistics Elon Musk, Beyonce, Jay-Z

And even a former French president Nicolas Sarkozy

The president went to the palace to pay his respects to the LVMH group chairman. But the guest list doesn’t end there.

Extraordinary guests

Like billionaires Rodolphe Sade and Vincent BolloreProminent ministers viz Gerald Darmanin, Rachida Dati and Bruno Le MaireAs well as other prominent political figures viz Anne Hidalgo and Thierry Breton were also present. The event also welcomed international dignitaries including the Queen of Jordan. Rania Al-Yasin. Among the guests, our colleagues also noted the presence of a famous American sculptor and visual artist. Jeff Koons.

This meeting at the Elysée was an opportunity for these personalities to come together and celebrate the feat of Bernard Arnault, who was able to bring his empire to the top. The presentation of the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor to Bernard Arnault marked a historic moment during which Emmanuel Macron praised the businessman’s abilities. “Look and build away”, “Control the short-term ups and downs” for “Sell the Form of the French Perpetual”was specifically reported Politico. The evening will also be punctuated by pianist Lang Lang, who will offer guests Chopin tunes while tasting delicious truffle gougers.

