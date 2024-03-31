The price of the PS5 Slim is already dropping; Great news for players
Good news The price of the PS5 Slim is already dropping; Great news for players
The recently released, PS5 Slim is already on sale. A bargain for Sony’s best console.
An offer not to be missed on PS5 at Fnac
Released on November 24, 2023, the PS5 Slim offers a lighter and smaller version of the standard PS5, while also bringing some improvements. So, if you haven’t fallen for the Sony console yet, you can also switch to the PS5 Slim.
And while the PS5 Slim was marketed at €549.99, it is currently subject to a 14% discount, bringing it down to €474.
But not all of them since 31 March till 11:59 pmFnac member account holders can also receive automatically 15€ gift voucher are credited to their account, making the purchase of the console even more beneficial!
PS5 Slim: Features of Sony’s latest console
The PS5 Slim, as the name suggests, is a more compact and lighter version of the original PS5. However, it retains the same performance and functionality. Its clean and minimal design, with its reduced dimensions and rectangular shapes, make it a more discreet console and easy to integrate into any environment.
On the technical side, the PS5 Slim, like its older sibling, is equipped with an AMD Zen 2 processor and an AMD RDNA 2 graphics card.. This combination ensures equal performance in terms of computing power and graphics rendering. Additionally, it is equipped with an 825 GB SSD that provides ultra-fast loading times.
The PS5 comes with a DualSense controller, a true gem of design and technology. The controller features haptic feedback, “HD” vibrations, adaptive triggers, a central tactile pad, extended battery life, redesigned ergonomics, quality materials and careful finishing.
Finally, the PS5 Slim can count on a rich game library with titles like God of War, Horizon, Gran Turismo, Ghost of Tsushima, Ratchet and Clank, etc.
Advantages of PS5 Slim
- Smaller than the PS5 standard
- High quality technical performance
- Rich and diverse game library
Strong points
- Smaller, lighter, more “all-purpose”
- A more elegant console
- Same performance as standard PS5
- Ventilation repeated in a much smaller format!
weak points
- Same price as PS5 standard at launch
The PS5 Slim is part of a worthy lineage of Sony-built home consoles. If it doesn’t offer major changes, it still marks the arrival of a smaller, lighter PS5 that offers the option of adding a disc reader or not. The ventilation has been revisited, providing a much better temperature while maintaining a machine as powerful as the classic PS5, yet more impressive. However, we regret the same launch price as the standard PS5, unlike slim models from other generations, which sell for a bit less.
If you want to know more about PlayStation 5 Slim, you can check us out Full test.
