Test Friday Baa Shiba Toy: Sex Toy More “Toy” Than “Sex”

Fans of the Star Wars saga will recognize the Shibe toy as bearing a certain family resemblance to BB-8. Two small balls are mounted on top of each other, so this sex toy looks like a cute little droid that hides its game well.

And to go even further than cheating, this stimulator comes with a transport plush that hides the toy so the user won’t notice it when out and about. This stash can avoid particularly awkward scenes when unpacking a suitcase at the airport or doing unexpected spring cleaning.

While the gimmick is interesting, we’re still a little uncomfortable with the idea of ​​putting a sex toy in a child’s toy. No doubt we have passed the age, but even in the younger this concept is strange, even questionable.

Very compact – the Shibe Toy is no wider than the palm of the hand – it is also very light (70 grams), which is very practical when travelling. If the user wants, there is a small carrying case that is more discreet than the plush toy that allows you to take the toy with you when out and about.

The Shibe toy stands out with its large suction mouth, opening 2 cm in diameter, designed to pamper the least experienced phlegm. It is much wider than the Lelo Enigma which has a very narrow opening of 1.1 x 1.1 cm that points directly into the refractive glens.

The technology used by Friday Bay replaces several categories of gas pulses “To compete with the best”. The brand also talks about vibrations, but it is clear that it is the power of the motor that rumbles inside the toy that creates the overall vibration of the device. This product has only one motor and it sends out pressure waves to give the impression of suction to the fracture, but without direct contact. Thus, the toy avoids numbing the fracture to potentially multiplying organs.