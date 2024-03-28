Leaks of the upcoming Xbox are disappointing

Images of the new Xbox Series X have just leaked and they don’t confirm the rumors that have been circulating for months. Last year, a common leak at Microsoft leaked the company’s plans regarding its upcoming Xbox accessories and console. We then revisited the Xbox series model for mid-generation, which is fast approaching. But it seems that in the meantime, the firm has radically changed its plans.

Indeed, the images shared by Executor Report a console that’s a lot less different than what we’ll see. We see an Xbox Series X, in the same format as the current model. Abandoning his black shell for white and ignoring his record player. The images show us the front and back of the console presenting us with the perfect crossover between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

A change of strategy at Microsoft?

However, this is not the project that reached us just a few months ago. In a slideshow that Microsoft accidentally published on the FTC website, we can see a small, black console with a cylindrical shape. This should also be without a disk drive and provides us with increased performance: 2TB storage capacity, WiFi 6E, 4K Gen9, everything promises us to buy this repeat console that was sold at the same old price since October.

During the leak, Microsoft clarified that these are old plans and things have changed a lot internally. Between the marketing language and the trouble the company was going through, players mostly decided to believe these leaks. Images that contradict it today should be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll have to wait for the brand to become official before we go any further.

If this white Xbox Series X arrives, it will join the ranks of series loyalists from start to finish. In addition to the classic model that exists today, the white Xbox Series S, smaller and without a disc drive, Microsoft offers the black Xbox Series S, in the same format as the first version, but with a storage capacity of 1TB. .

There is only one model missing to complete this collection, although we would have greatly appreciated the final design effort from Xbox to relaunch it in the second half of the generation. Especially since other manufacturers’ plans seem to be underway and the expected proposals are already higher than expected.