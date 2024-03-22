Xbox Game Pass: Here are 4 games coming next week | Xbox

Four games will be integrated into Microsoft’s service next week, following the arrival of Lightyear Frontier, MLB The Show 24, The Query and Evil West to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. Note that Diablo IV will finally be in the catalog following Activision’s acquisition of Blizzard King in October.

Terra Invicta – Early Access – March 26 (PC)

An extraterrestrial probe approaches Earth. Unbeknownst to humanity, extraterrestrials have reached the icy regions of the Kuiper Belt. In preparation for the invasion, they began mining the dwarf planet. When the nations of Earth failed to unite to confront the extraterrestrial arrival, international groups of political leaders, military personnel, and scientists set up secret channels to coordinate a response. The intentions of the aliens are unclear and groups emerge motivated by hope, fear or greed.

Diablo IV – March 28 (Console and PC)

Diablo IV is a next-generation action role-playing game, offering endless enemies to take down, countless skills to master, nightmarish dungeons and legendary loot. Embark on a campaign alone or with friends and discover iconic characters through a captivating story and darkly beautiful environments. Enjoy extensive, high-level content in a shared world where players meet in towns to trade, team up to fight off-instance bosses, or venture into PvP zones to test their skills against others, all without ever going into a room. Cross-play and shared progress are available on all platforms.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged – March 28 (Cloud, Console & PC)

First of all: make room on your virtual shelf because you will have access to 130 different types of vehicles! In addition to Hot Wheels originals, you can enjoy Hot Wheels monster trucks and vehicles from the entertainment world. Now you can drive motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles in the most strategically unique style to approach each circuit! Vehicle categories are now defined by a brand new system that can be modified through a dedicated skill tree that will directly affect their performance. Make your car an unstoppable machine!

Open Roads – March 28 (Cloud, Console & PC)