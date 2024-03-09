Less than €300 on Amazon for Pro version in Xiaomi with 5G, 8GB RAM and Amoled screen!

Xiaomi Poco At the moment, with a price displayed on Amazon for less than €300, we can only recommend it to you!

Xiaomi is a Chinese manufacturer that offers several series of smartphones including Redmi Note and POCO. Compared to high-end Xiaomi smartphones like the Xiaomi 14, the POCO is mid-range in terms of finish, it has a bit more plastic in its materials, but comes with a lower price, while the performance is nice and good. There! It is also one of the categories it offers Great performance for a low priceEspecially when you find the Xiaomi Poco X6 Pro 5G Less than 300 € on Amazon.









Technical sheet of Xiaomi Poco X6 Pro





processor : Dimension 8300-Ultra

: Dimension 8300-Ultra Rama : 8 GB or 12 GB

: 8 GB or 12 GB internal storage : 256 GB expandable via microSD

: 256 GB expandable via microSD screen : Flow AMOLED DotDisplay CrystalRes, 6.67 inches, Full HD+ resolution (2712 x 1220 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate

: Flow AMOLED DotDisplay CrystalRes, 6.67 inches, Full HD+ resolution (2712 x 1220 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate Rear camera : Triple Sensor, 64 MP (Main) + 8 MP (Ultra Wide-Angle) + 2 MP (Macro)

: Triple Sensor, 64 MP (Main) + 8 MP (Ultra Wide-Angle) + 2 MP (Macro) Front camera : 16 MP

: 16 MP Battery : 5000 mAh, 67 W fast charging





The Xiaomi Poco more than compensates for this High performance AMOLED screen And his Exceptional computing capabilities Which makes this smartphone a real racing machine. For those who are mainly looking for a smartphone for gaming, streaming, browse the Internet and use the application, there is no doubt that they will find their way! Moreover, it has the luxury of a very practical interface with very advanced customization.













Xiaomi Poco X6 Pro 5G is available on Amazon for less than €300





At the moment, the best dealer to get Poco X6 Pro 5G East AmazonBecause he offers it Less than €300 (€294 at the time of writing), while its manufacturer price is €349! It is also a product with a label “Amazon’s Choice” Which indicates products that are highly rated and ready to ship quickly.



