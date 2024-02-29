Sports

The Olympic Village is ready to welcome the athletes

Paris 2024: Opening of the Olympic Village

Tomorrow, the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron will travel to Seine-Saint-Denis to inaugurate the athletes’ village for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. A project on schedule, which will last 5 years and cost 2 billion dinars. ‘Euro. – (France TV)

Tout Le Sport released the first images of the Olympic Village ahead of its inauguration on Thursday.

Olympic Village is ready for inauguration. On Thursday 29 February, the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron will visit the site to discover the 82 buildings that make up this brand new village. 10,000 Olympic athletes and 4,500 Paralympic athletes will be there this summer. The project was completed in just five years by Olympic Works Delivery Company (Solidio).

The Olympic Village was designed by 41 architects, offering architectural diversity with buildings of very varied sizes and appearances. Athletes will benefit from all the necessary services and shops on site before the various buildings are recycled into housing and offices in 2025.

