The arrival of Kylian Mbappé has unexpected consequences

Kylian Mbappé’s arrival at Real Madrid this summer is no longer in doubt. As we announced on January 7, Parisians decided not to venture into Paris. At the age of 25, he will turn the page to start a new chapter in his career. The striker also announced to PSG’s management. For his part, Luis Enrique decided to begin his team transformation by playing less of his key player.

Obviously this transition from PSG to Real Madrid will have consequences for both teams. He will go through the transfer window. It is the Spanish club that interests us this time. The Merengues are playing without a real number 9 this season and the departure of Karim Benzema. The real star of the team is Jude Bellingham. The attacking midfielder “repaid” for the departure of the 2022 Ballon d’Or by scoring goals (20), assists (8) and performing this season.

Real Madrid will not let anyone go

With a player like that, what is the need for a goal-scoring striker? A question still arose during this exercise. Joselu was often criticized before regaining his confidence. Brahim is also starting to gain depth, while Vinicius and Rodrigo are essential. To all these little guys, we also have to add Kylian Mbappé, the youngster recruited two years ago by Endrick and who will have reached his majority to cross the Atlantic this summer.

With such outrageous options, we wonder how Carlo Ancelotti will be able to satisfy everyone. According to A.S., however, there is no question of considering the departure of one of them. The Spanish daily thinks particularly of Vinicius, who plays in the same field as his future French rival. In contrast, the Italian coach has already thought of a system where the two players would be aligned with Rodrigo. Joselu, Brahim and Andric Lux will serve as replacements.