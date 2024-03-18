FC Nantes. What staff for new coach Antoine Comborre?

New coach Antoine Combourt will be “presented” to the press early tomorrow afternoon. Who was sacked last May and who is making a comeback at Jonellier during his first visit (2021-2023) will have Yves Bertucci as assistant number 1 and Michel Dufour in physical preparation.

Willie Grondin, the goalkeeper coach, remains in the position. Rui Santos, already there with Gorvanek, continues his mission (work in the room). He will be assistant to physical trainer Michel Dufour.

Julien Le Pepe (physical trainer), who was on the staff of Sergio Conceico, who returned to the first team following Pierre Aristoy before being retained by Jocelyn Gorvanec, according to our information, returns to the physical preparation of the training center.

According again Western France, another assistant will arrive to strengthen the staff. This is Guillaume Marie, who will also take care of the GPS and rehabilitation part. It is also a return for him as he has already worked at FC Nantes (July 2020-January 2023). As assistant to Michel Dufour for physical preparation, he has already been on the Kombauer staff. Robin Freneau resumes his position as the No. 1 video analyst.

