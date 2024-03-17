Sadio Mane wants to bring Jurgen Klopp to Borges

After Borges became the club’s majority shareholder in National 2, Sadio Mane visited his club before joining his squad for Senegal internationals. Greeted with much fanfare in the chair, Al-Nasr’s left winger reiterated his investment in French football and his desire to grow at Borges foot 18. In the coming years he aims to build a connection with his country Senegal: “France and Senegal, you know the history, we were colonized by France. It is a close country. This is one of the reasons that forced me to choose France. But I am Senegalese, (links with the country), is it certain that the idea Have an academy in Senegal, train the youth there, bring them to Bourges” He explained to the media present in Borges. The 2022 Ballon d’Or runner-up also wants to attract a great coach in the person of Jurgen Klopp.

Asked about his former coach’s departure at Liverpool at the end of the season, the Senegalese joked: “He said he’s leaving Liverpool? Maybe he’ll come here (laughs). He’s someone who has left his mark on world football, and personally, he’s contributed a lot to my progress. He’s a great man, A living legend, who has brought so much to Liverpool. I think everything he has done there will be etched in the memory of all the supporters forever.”.