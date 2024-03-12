The multi-mission frigate Normandy fictitiously sank a German submarine during a NATO exercise.

On March 3, in Norway, NATO began the Nordic Response exercise, with 20,000 troops, 100 aircraft and about fifty ships, which should make it possible to validate its new defense plans against Russia in the Far North. The aim is to demonstrate that the alliance “clearly has the ability, the will and the strength to defend its territory and its northern part,” explains the Norwegian Forces General Staff.

Given Norway’s proximity to the so-called GIUK route (Greenland, United Kingdom, Iceland), crucial for supply lines between North America and Europe, Russian submarines are very active in the region. Also, anti-submarine warfare is one of the components of the Nordic response.

As part of the exercise, the French Navy deployed Atlantic 2 maritime patrol aircraft, multi-mission frigate (FREMM) Normandy, nuclear attack submarine (SNA) “Amétthyste” and tripartite type mine hunter (CMT) Andromeda. Note that a section of Marines from the Destroyer Battalion was aboard the American amphibious assault ship USS Guston Hall.

👁‍ on the post 🇫🇷 French submarine Amethyst and an amazing sight in Arctic waters @COMUKCSG Meanwhile joined forces to level their sub-zero game #NordicResponse. ❄️ No this chapter #steadfastdefender24 Raises Allied unity to an unprecedented level, creates a powerful… pic.twitter.com/BAftSzBM8t — STRIKFORNATO (@STRIKFORNATO) March 11, 2024

Although we do not know the exact terms of the Nordic response, the Associated Press reported that German Type 212 submarines were assigned the “attacker” role. Apparently, he acquitted himself quite well as he managed to hypothetically “torpedo” the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Giuseppe Garibaldi. On the other hand, it did not succeed in surprising the FREMM Normandy commanded by Frigate Captain (CF) Thomas Vuong.

For the sake of realism, the crew of the French frigate was not warned of the attack that the German submarine was preparing to launch. However, this, despite his discretion (the Type 212 was said to be very quiet…) did not escape his vigilance. “We saw his periscope (…) then he dived again,” CF Vuong said.

The NH-90 Caïman onboard helicopter immediately flew with its FLASH SONICS (Folding Light Acoustic System for Helicopters) low-frequency active sonar to precisely locate the Deutsche Marine submarine.

For its part, FREMM also used its detection capabilities, based on hull sonar as well as the CAPTAS 4 system, which includes a towed variable immersion sonar (VDS) and a very low frequency UMS-type. 4249 and equipped with a linear antenna. with a hydrophone.

This combination of capabilities made it possible to pinpoint the position of a German submarine and (hypothetically) attack it with MU-90 torpedoes launched by the FREMM Normandy.

“The frigate and its helicopter detected the submarine with sufficient accuracy that it would not have survived if actual torpedoes had been fired,” reports the Associated Press.

According to CF Vuong, German submariners had better knowledge of Norway’s “deep and narrow fjords” than French sailors. “It’s their playground. So they know the hiding places,” he added.

Anti-submarine warfare is undoubtedly the most complex area of ​​naval warfare because it requires the best possible knowledge of the marine environment. This varies depending on many factors such as temperature, salinity or topography of the sea floor, these are composed of several layers of water bodies, some of which may be “non-exploration basins” for submarines. FREMM Normandy’s “pacha” underlined, “The fjords create a specific climate, different from the temperatures experienced in the Atlantic.”

Photo: FREMM Normandy – French Navy