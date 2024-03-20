News

“It’s a scam”, Marine Le Pen resents

Photo of Admin Admin41 mins ago
0 43 1 minute read

The capping threshold “is based on years when imports were never so enormous”, points out the president of the RN group in the National Assembly. “If we continue with the level of imports we have experienced in the last two years, our farmers will die.”

Published


Reading time: 1 minute

Marine Le Pen, president of the RN group in the National Assembly, on March 20, 2024 at France Inter. (France Inter / Radio France)

An agreement was reached overnight between the European Union and the European Parliament states to exempt certain Ukrainian agricultural imports from customs duties. “Not a concession, it’s a scam”President of the RN group in the National Assembly, condemns France Inter Marine Le Pen on Wednesday March 20.

The agreement renews for one year the exemption from customs duties granted to Ukraine for two years, combining “Safety Methods” Targeting specific sensitive products. Marine Le Pen points to this agreement. It takes into account that the capping thresholds that are set are dependent “For years when imports were never so enormous.” “If we continue with the level of imports we have experienced in the last two years, our farmers will die and entire sectors will collapse.”she assures.

Keywords associated with this article

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin41 mins ago
0 43 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Granted immigrants, wounded journalists and hope for a ceasefire

February 14, 2024

Russia launches “major attack”, kills at least five…

February 7, 2024

“The Chemical”, they announce a new drug that is becoming popular in Cuba

January 12, 2024

Amnesty Law adopted by the Council of Ministers

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button