“It’s a scam”, Marine Le Pen resents

An agreement was reached overnight between the European Union and the European Parliament states to exempt certain Ukrainian agricultural imports from customs duties. “Not a concession, it’s a scam”President of the RN group in the National Assembly, condemns France Inter Marine Le Pen on Wednesday March 20.

The agreement renews for one year the exemption from customs duties granted to Ukraine for two years, combining “Safety Methods” Targeting specific sensitive products. Marine Le Pen points to this agreement. It takes into account that the capping thresholds that are set are dependent “For years when imports were never so enormous.” “If we continue with the level of imports we have experienced in the last two years, our farmers will die and entire sectors will collapse.”she assures.