The Ukrainian president said the situation on the front was “very good”, while the Hungarian prime minister predicted a swift end to the war if Donald Trump came to power in the United States.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was optimistic on Monday, March 11, confirming that the situation “better” That on the front “The Last Three Months”. Additionally, Poland called on NATO countries to increase their military budgets to 3% of GDP in response to Russian aggression. Franceinfo takes stock of the day’s highlights.

Volodymyr Zelensky assures “Russian advance has stopped”

After his army’s setbacks against Russian forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was optimistic, he said in an interview with BFMTV and the world K “Russia’s Progress Halted” And that was the situation “better” In the front “Just in the last three months”.

“Your children will not die in Ukraine”, the Ukrainian president continued, assuring that it is not necessary for the moment to send foreign troops. On February 26, French President Emmanuel Macron assured that troops should not be sent to Ukraine in the future. “exclusion”Stirred international controversy.

“As long as Ukraine holds, French troops can remain on French territory”Volodymyr Zelensky assured. “But if Putin manages to attack another NATO country, those NATO countries will have to decide how, to what extent, their troops should be sent.”he added.

However, he begged to be sent “Technical Staff” for “Co-Production” French Caesar cannons or German Leopard tanks and for “Training”. “More than 1 000 kilometers” Defensive lines have been built or are being built on the front in Ukraine, he further mentioned “A very complex task”.

Donald Trump ‘will not give one cent’ to Ukraine, Viktor Orbán says

Returning to his country after a visit to the United States during which he met Donald Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán confirmed that the former president and presumptive Republican candidate had told him that he “Don’t Give a Cent” Ukraine if he returns to the White House.

“If the Americans won’t pay, the Europeans won’t be able to finance this war alone. And so the war will end”because “It is clear that Ukraine cannot get out of this on its own”he added.

Viktor Orbán, who met Russian President Vladimir Putin in September 2023, refuses to send any military support to Ukraine and regularly calls for a ceasefire, convinced that Kiev cannot win.

kyiv summoned the Vatican’s ambassador

Kiev’s military defeat against the Russian steamroller was also mentioned by Pope Francis on Saturday, who to Ukraine “Courage to raise the white flag and negotiate” with Moscow.

In protest, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that a Vatican representative had been summoned to Kiev. Ukrainian diplomats accused the Pope “Legitimate the Rights of the Strongest” And encourage them “Continue to ignore international law”.

“The head of the Holy See should send signals to the international community about the need to unite forces immediately to ensure the victory of good over evil, and appeal to the aggressor, not the victim”kyiv more estimates.

Poland asks NATO countries to increase their military budgets to 3% of GDP

Polish President Andrzej Duda said NATO member states should increase their military budgets from 2% to 3% of their GDP, as a response to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The coalition currently has a spending target set at 2% of GDP, a threshold not respected by many countries. Poland, for its part, already spends about 4% of its GDP on defense.

“I would like to propose in the near future (…) that the NATO countries decide together that the alliance needs to spend not 2% on defense, but 3% of GDP”, He told the press ahead of his visit to Washington and Brussels. “This would be a limit below which it would not be recommended to go”The head of state added that on Tuesday the American President is scheduled to meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.