Joe Biden condemned the meeting between Donald Trump and Viktor Orbán in Florida

The Hungarian prime minister, who met the former US president on Friday, was accused by the campaign of wanting to install a “dictatorship” by the current president.

American President Joe Biden criticized his Republican rival Donald Trump this Friday, March 8, for his meeting with Viktor Orbán, and the Hungarian Prime Minister wanted to establish that. “Dictatorship”. Later met his “good friend” Donald Trump in his stronghold of Florida. He is one of the rare European leaders hoping for a Republican candidate to win November’s presidential election against Democrat Joe Biden.

“You know who he’s meeting today Mar-a-lago ?»Joe Biden told his supporters during a campaign rally. “Hungary’s Orbán, who has clearly declared that he does not believe democracy works and wants to (establish) a dictatorship”. “I see a future where we protect democracy, not undermine it”The 81-year-old Democrat insisted, making the theme one of his campaign arguments against Donald Trump.

Close ties with the Kremlin

On Friday evening, Viktor Orbán posted a photo of himself alongside the former president on Facebook with Trump’s slogan written in the caption: “Make America Great Again” (“Let’s Make America Great Again”). “The visit focused on building ties between American and Hungarian conservatives and the benefits that could come from the election of President Trump in November”Gladden Pappin, an aide to Viktor Orbán, told AFP the meeting did indeed take place.

For his part, Joe Biden once again condemned the 77-year-old former president’s comments, which, in his opinion, encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade NATO countries. Hungary is the only EU member that has maintained close ties with the Kremlin despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Viktor Orbán refuses to send any military support to Ukraine and regularly calls for a ceasefire, convinced that Kiev cannot win.

Likewise, Donald Trump is pushing his supporters in Congress to block $60 billion in American military aid to Kiev, which has been defended by President Joe Biden. “We’re not playing dice, it’s just that banking on the return of President Donald Trump is the only sensible approach for Hungary”Viktor Orbán declared earlier in the week.