Live – War in Ukraine: Ukrainian defense in trouble in Chesyiv Yar, update on the situation

Ukrainian forces are in a “difficult” situation near the city of Chesiv Yar in the east of the country, the army announced on Monday. Russia is focusing its offensive there and taking advantage of Ukraine’s ammunition shortage. Follow the latest information on conflict live.

"The Complete Tragedy" "For me, this episode is a personal injury", reacts to LCI Vladimir Fedorovsky, a historian and former Russian diplomat, described Friday's attack in Moscow as a "complete tragedy" that reminds us that "radical Islamism" is a "deadly enemy". . of civilization" Attack on Moscow: Vladimir Fedorovsky on LCISource: TF1 information Moscow attack suspect Two suspects arrested for their involvement in Friday's attack in Moscow traveled freely between Russia and Turkey, leaving together by plane on March 2 to return to Russia, a Turkish security source said. "The two individuals were free to travel between Russia and Turkey unhindered in the absence of arrest warrants against them," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Vladimir Putin admitted for the first time on Monday that the attack near Moscow was carried out by “radical Islamists”, continuing to imply an alliance with Ukraine. “Why did the terrorists, after their crime, try to go to Ukraine? Who was waiting for them there? Those who support the Kiev regime do not want to become accomplices of terror and supporters of terrorism, but many questions arise. ” He said.

At least 139 people were killed and 182 injured in a terrorist attack near Moscow, according to a new report released Monday evening.

Kyiv is ready to establish an “export license system” for its grain in Poland, the Ukrainian agriculture minister said on Monday. They are due to meet their counterparts from Twenty-seven in Brussels this Tuesday.

Ten people were injured by debris from Russian missiles in Kiev on Monday. This is the third airstrike on the capital in five days.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kouleba, urged on Monday that the delivery of the American Patriot anti-aircraft system was “capable of repelling any Russian attack”. “Patriots must stand here and now to save human lives,” he said on X.

Ukrainian forces are in the situation “difficult” Russia is focusing its offensive near the city of Chesiv Ir (East), the Ukrainian army announced on Monday. Moscow has made progress on the front in recent months, pushing its advantage as Kiev faces a shortage of weapons supplied by its Western allies.

“The situation regarding Chasiv Yar is difficult and tense, and this is not the first day” Where this is the case, said Oleg Kalashnikov, press officer of the 26th Ukrainian Artillery Brigade. “Today (Monday) is the focus point of the enemy in his attack operations. He is trying to break through our defenses and reach Chesiv Yar.”he added.

He said Russia had intensified its use of powerful guided bombs in the area and “Release them to inhabited areas and our fortified positions”.

Ukraine has been on the defensive for several months due to a shortage of ammunition. The commander of the Ukrainian ground forces ruled on Friday “possible” 100,000 men were involved in the Russian summer offensive, while it is estimated that “Dark Forecast”.