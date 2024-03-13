Good news The highly anticipated, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is finally available and at a low price; Rated 19/20 it’s a good time to get cracking on this game

Square Enix’s PS5 exclusive has only been available for a short time and we’ve seen numerous promotions on the game over the past week, and once again it’s happening on Amazon.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has climbed to the top 1 in sales on Amazon

So we look for the long awaited sequel Final Fantasy VII Remake, initially released in 1997 and praised by critics, it was in 2020 that Cloud and his friends returned to our consoles in the form of a remake. And it is on Amazon that we will have the opportunity to take advantage of this promotion, and unlike other times, itThis is the 25% reduction it is subject to!

The game is at base price €79.99 but on Amazon, it goes for €60.36An offer not to be missed if you are a fan of the Final Fantasy license.

Check out FF7 Rebirth at a reduced price on Amazon

FF7 Rebirth: The Return of the 1997 Interplanetary Hit

After a long wait of four years, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It finally makes its appearance and offers fans the long-awaited sequel to the remake that released in April 2020. On the program, the adventure is still rich with emotions and twists and turns, iconic characters and new territories to explore beyond Midgar.

Square Enix Studio, behind this opus, has managed to make significant improvements over the previous opus, enhancing the gameplay and providing a more enjoyable gaming experience. The game also offers a neat soundtrack with new tracks. Retaining the very unique atmosphere of the FF universe.

Strong points A dirigiste and semi-open formula that works like a charm

An emotionally charged adventure that keeps all its promises

Gut-wrenching soundtrack with new tracks

A magnificent universe and extremely beautiful scenes

Deeper, more engaging gameplay that surpasses FF7 Remake

A fascinating sight amidst the homages and fascinating additions

Gold Saucer Drama: Spectacular!

The last two chapters are simply magnificent weak points A somewhat outdated structure in terms of research

Still some script length at times

Some issues that slightly change the immersion (texture, rough parkour, crafting resources that are poorly lit)

In spring 2020, there was hope: thanks to a crazy dream come true Final Fantasy VII Remake. the same hope, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth transforms it into holiness. A gameplay of enormous efficiency is sublimated here, a rhythm better managed despite some clumsiness, a staging that awakens a whole range of emotions in us and above all, an adventure that, even if it is overflowing with love for the original version, why it shines. is It is and takes us as far back as 1997, if not further. with reincarnation, The final fantasy We’ve probably found the ideal formula for telling a story, while leaving us free to experience it at our own pace. As with any reincarnation, there is a before and after, and this emerging future already promises to be very exciting. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth The end game of the saga already has all the qualities to be reckoned with.

For more details on the game, we invite you to consult our review of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth available on our site.

Check out FF7 Rebirth at a reduced price on Amazon

Buying guide Comparison PS5, PS5 Slim, Switch, Switch OLED, Xbox Series: Which Game Console to Buy in 2024?

Buying guide Accessories for PS5: What are the best compatible SSDs, chargers and headsets?