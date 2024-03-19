Steam unveils its new Family Sharing that will change everything

For several years now, Steam has offered its users a family sharing functionality that, while somewhat limited, has proven to be practical to say the least. By setting up this link with a loved one’s account, Valve authorizes access to titles in this secondary library, even if the owner is not in the game themselves. This simple ban has not failed to reduce interest in sharing – especially the most active players – resulting in the expulsion of the guest user from the start of any title. But after forcing gamers to organize themselves to lend their games, Steam is preparing to review its formula to make their everyday lives easier.

The PC gaming giant has just announced the deployment of “Steam Family,” a set of features introduced as a result of the merger and improvement of the already existing Family Sharing and Family Mode. This is already accessible via the beta version of the Steam client in preparation for an official launch in the coming weeks or months. Here’s what players can expect and how to access it.

The redesign we were expecting more

Against all expectations, Valve has finally decided to implement real synergy between different Steam accounts of the same family. Users can set A family group of up to six members And enjoy the following features. Library sharing now allows you to play titles from other accounts, even if the owner decides to start the game from their collection. Even better, if multiple copies of the same title are available in the family library, multiple players can enjoy them simultaneously. To put it simply, families will no longer need to buy multiple copies of a game, unless they want to play it at the same time (for example if it’s a multiplayer game).

LSteam Families also offers advanced parental control features. Now it is possible to authorize or access games or client pages like store, community or even chat. The new playtime report makes it possible to monitor the activity of the youngest and set possible limits. Children with access to the store can make purchase requests from the adult profile in the family. This is enough to simplify transactions that until now had to go through the Steam Gifts functionality.

How to start a Steam family today?

To test this new feature, interested players must activate the new version of the Steam beta client. To do this, go to the Settings tab then select the interface “Steam Family Beta“down”Participation in Customer Beta” Once this step is approved, family formation is carried out from “Family managementIn the “Store Tab”Account information“