The Helldivers 2 team has a job that changes everything, and gives the title a unique flavor

A work that brings a unique flavor to Helldivers 2. We explain to you in this article what works.

Helldivers 2 is still a hit almost a month after its release. In fact, available from February 8, Arrowhead Game Studio’s latest title is consistently on top Top 10 The title with the most simultaneous players on Steam. A craze that even left developers behind, with saturated servers preventing some people from accessing the software. Fortunately, the team behind The project quickly responded by increasing the maximum number of supported players, which has now reached 700,000..

Aside from the frantic action of Helldivers 2, one of the other huge positives is its intergalactic warfare. It is possible to see the progress of the community in this endless war in real time. A map on the ship suggests defending each planet – or “democratizing” – against the Automatons and the Terminids, two alien races of software. But if this gameplay mechanic works so well, it’s not for nothing. Arrowhead Game Studios recently announced for PC Gaming That someone was responsible for this space war.

” We have a person with the title of Game Master (on the team, editor’s note). His name is Joel and he takes his job very seriously » announced Johan Pillestad, CEO of Arrowhead. ” We have integrated several systems into the title that allow it to control the gaming experience. This is something we’re constantly evolving based on what’s happening in the software. », explains the CEO.

Events that force players to change strategy

For example, the studio’s official X account (formerly Twitter) launched an event on February 15, 2024. Breaking news: The Automatons brazenly attack several well-populated planets ” The game then had several planet defense missions in hopes of earning 12,500 credits. A way to force players to switch enemies, as terminids mostly kill unlike automatons..

Super-Earth also mourned the loss of Malvelon Creek that the robots suffered. The star quickly became popular with players like “Vietnam of space”. (especially because of its dense forests and its topography). ” Community engagement with each planet is important… so one of the things we’re looking at internally is how we can reimagine them in the future to be more of a story in their own right. » Johann Pillestad ends.