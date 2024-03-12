This video game boss mocks Diablo 4 and its economic model

While his game is especially expected in the coming weeks, this boss of the studio, very popular among fans, has recently published a message to deal with the economic model of Diablo 4. No doubt about it: there will be no Battle Pass in his game!

Diablo 4 is confronted by the bosses of this video game

Despite its undeniable merits, Diablo IV Couldn’t really convince everyone. Among the reported problems, we note that a Economic model Which is a bit of a task in a game that sells for a high price. Indeed, besides Battle pass It also offers Blizzard’s game, a relatively classic among today’s games services Real Money Store In which we can sometimes find some distortions. Among them, one frame recently made headlines for its staggering price. The particular horse actually sold for $65, which was more expensive than many complete sets. A big drop of water in an already full vase that didn’t fail to raise ire among players and rival developers. Indeed, while his new game is coming very soon, The Moon Studios boss wanted to clarify things:

We’re launching in Early Access on April 18th. We invite everyone to be a part of our journey to get the data that allows us to perfect Wicked bit by bit. No microtransactions and no battle passes for sale. No. $65 horse skins. There is also no stash tab for sales. If you want… — Thomasmahler (@thomasmahler) March 5, 2024

Early Access will begin on April 18. We invite everyone to participate in this journey so that we can collect the data that will allow us to complete No Rest for Evil. There are no microtransactions or battle passes for sale. No horse skins at $65. There are also no storage tabs for sale. If you want to get more storage tabs, you just have to make a big chest with the resources you get in the game. So if you like the direction we’re taking, tell your friends and let us know what you think!

you must have understood No Rest for the Wicked is unlikely to charge you more than its purchase price. An honest decision which is becoming increasingly rare in the industry and which may well convince many players. As a reminder, this game is a new title from the makers of Ori and the Blind Forest and its sequels, but it will take a completely different form. indeed, This time it will be an isometric point of view action game inspired more by Alden Ring than Ori.. To know more about this upcoming game, we refer you Our preview is accessible by clicking here.

Some Diablo 4 news

Even if Blizzard’s latest game is sometimes pushed around a bit by some players and developers, it must be admitted that the fourth opus of the Diablo saga has convinced many players and continues to talk about it. For example, It will be the first Activision-Blizzard game to officially join Game Pass since the studio was purchased by Microsoft.. If you haven’t tried this hack’n’slash yet and you’re a subscriber to Xbox’s subscription games service, you can do so without paying a single extra penny. March 28, 2024.

In addition to this news intended for new players, the developers of Diablo IV also wanted to reassure existing players about the future of the game. indeed, You can find the first extension of the title in late 2024. Baptized Character of hate, the latter should follow the base game’s campaign and allow you to pursue Mephisto’s Soul Stone. That way you can find out KurastZakarum is the ancient capital, as well Forests of Torajan which is around him. Obviously, this new extension will also be an opportunity to explore A new class that should be completely new to the Diablo universe. At this time, no additional information has been confirmed by Blizzard. So you have to be patient before knowing more about the contents of this extension.