The government wants to double the employment rate of seniors by 2027

Employment of seniors, priority

To reach full employment in 2027, the employment of seniors becomes crucial. Currently only the Un A third of 60-64 year olds You have a job, a figure that struggles compared to the European average. Catherine Vautrin, the Labor Minister, has an ambitious aim: Take this rate to more than 60% before 2027. A difficult task, indeed, But it is necessary to deal with future demographic imbalances. Reintegration of 55-64 year olds into the labor market is a primary mission for the government.

Beyond the simple question of numbers, it is a process of liberation, where work presents itself as a concrete alternative to dependence on aid. In fact, good news too relating to public finances. A conviction held by Catherine Vautrin, who sees employment as a way back to autonomy for these seniors, who are increasingly affected by uncertainty.

Faced with this reality, the minister suggests practical solutions. In JDD, she discusses the diagnosis of each senior’s skills and aspirations. The first step towards their professional reintegration. However, training and support is essential, the Minister wants to make all efforts in this aspect.

Calls for shared responsibility between employees and companies are also emerging. Catherine Vautrin emphasizes the importance of an encouraging rather than a restrictive approach to encouraging retention or return. Employment of over 50. A big challenge for the future too. In 2030, where the balance will shift mainly towards the senior population.



