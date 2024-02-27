Business

“Paris Match” could leave Vincent Bollor’s empire to join Bernard Arnault

Bernard Arnault, director of the world's leading luxury group LVMH, on the left, Vincent Bolloré, the majority shareholder of the Bollor group, on the right.
Bernard Arnault, director of the world’s leading luxury group LVMH, on the left, Vincent Bolloré, the majority shareholder of the Bollor group, on the right.

Media – passing from one billionaire to another. French luxury giant LVMH has entered into exclusive talks with Lagardère Group to buy magazine Paris Match, known especially for its celebrity news exposés. The Lagardere group, recently swallowed up by Bolloré, “ Purchase offer received from LVMH group for Paris Match title » and “ Its Board of Directors has decided to hold exclusive discussions with the latter”He explained this Tuesday, February 27, in a press release on the occasion of his annual results.

Contacted by AFP, LVMH confirmed this information. Thus the newspaper could go from the empire of Vincent Bollor to the empire of Bernard Arnault. The latter already owns the daily newspapers Le Parisien and Les Ecos, but is also a shareholder of Lagardere. The businessman has long wanted the Paris match, for which he already made an offer in 2021.

The possible weekly sales are announced while Lagardere’s media division (Europe 1, Europe 2, RFM, JDD, Paris Match) shows a decline in its turnover of 9%, the group said during a conference call on Tuesday.

In November, media giant Vivendi sold another celebrity magazine, Gala, to the Le Figaro group to meet EU requirements to buy Lagardere. In December, Vivendi announced that it was studying a project to split its activities into several listed entities, notably Canal+, structured around an investment company including its majority stake in the Havas and Lagardere group.

