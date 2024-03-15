The last EuroMillions draw of the week took place on Friday March 15, 2024. Here are the numbers that were drawn.

La Française des Jeux hosts two EuroMillions draws every week on Tuesday and Friday. Thus the second and final EuroMillions draw of the week was conducted this Friday March 15, 2024. To play EuroMillions, you must check 10 numbers on a grid of 50 and 2 stars on a grid of 12 stars.

EuroMillions of Francaise des Jacques results for Friday March 15, 2024

The last EuroMillions draw of the week took place on Friday March 15, 2024. Find the winning numbers.

The correct numbers are: 1, 4, 31, 34, 40.

Stars are: 4 and 5.

Euromillions results

Draw for Friday March 15, 2024

Next draw on Tuesday March 19, 2024

Want to try your luck at EuroMillions? To play, you can visit an FDJ retailer. You can also play online from the FDJ website or the FDJ mobile app. This is available on Android and iOS.

Click here to try your chance again

How to recover your EuroMillions winnings?

Have you played EuroMillions and won? Congratulations! Now you just need to collect it. And for that, you need to know the applicable rules. Actually, depending on the amount and the way you played, the recovery of winnings is different.

If you played at a retailer and won 30,000 euros or less, you can take your receipt to an FDJ point of sale. Between 30,001 and 499,999 euros, you must make an appointment at the FDJ Payment Center.

If you’ve won 500,000 euros or more, just call customer service on 09 69 36 60 60. The latter will put you in touch with the Winning Relations department.

If you play online, you won’t need to do anything. Your winnings will be automatically added to your account. The transfer threshold is 3,000 euros, but you can easily change it.

Click here to play EuroMillions on the FDJ website

Lotto Draw Results:

To find out if you’ve won:

Please note: gambling can be dangerous: loss of money, family conflicts, addiction… seek our advice at players-info-service.fr (09 74 75 13 13 – non-premium rate call)

Prices shown are for information purposes only and are subject to change. BFMTV editorial staff did not participate in the production of this content. BFMTV may earn compensation when one of our readers makes a purchase through links embedded in this article.