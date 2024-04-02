Arrested after 27 years on the run, the pedophile was hiding in Thailand

Jeanne Le Borgne

04/02/2024

He was absconding since December 1998. Richard John Ramsey Burroughs, now 80, was arrested at Heathrow Airport in England and is expected to finally stand trial for sex crimes he committed in the early 1970s.

He was on the UK’s most wanted list. After 27 years on the run, Richard John Ramsey Burroughs was arrested at Heathrow Airport on Thursday 28 March. The fugitive came straight from Thailand, where he had probably been hiding for the past three decades. After the first hearing this Tuesday, April 2, the sex predator was placed in pre-trial detention and his trial date was set for January 13, 2025…or 28 years after the initial date.

“I hope his arrest will act as a warning to all other wanted suspects – it shows that no matter how long you hide, we will find you and you will be arrested,” said Detective Inspector Eleanor Atkinson. “Rajinda Message”. An agent from the National Crime Agency (NCA) further clarified that the man’s arrest was the result of cooperation with Thai law enforcement.

Repeated sexual abuse

Richard Burrows, a former scout master, is accused of committing “horrific child sex crimes” between 1969 and 1971, including 2 rapes and 11 sexual assaults on “little boys” under the age of 13. Some are said to have originated in children’s homes. . But the man failed to appear at his hearing in December 1998 and has not been found since.