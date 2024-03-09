Casinos will extend sales operations starting this weekend

While TotalEnergies will cap its prices at the pump at 1.99 euros per liter until the end of 2024, the Casino group, which resumed selling fuel at cost in February, has decided to extend operations until March 31.

In France, HyperFresh hypermarket service stations in Casinos, i.e. around 200 stores, will continue to sell unleaded gasoline and diesel. “Without profit margin, daily till at least March 31”Specified capital.

This means that the operation can still be extended beyond the month of March. That said, it should be noted that supermarkets do not participate in this operation, which is reserved “For Individuals Only” and not included “LPG and Superethanol-not E85”.

The price is not systematically cheap

Indeed, it cannot be denied that E. Fuel prices at stations of other major retail brands such as Leclerc, Intermarche or even Super U are cheaper than those offered by casino stations, even though they do not offer a cost price, the source indicated.

Incidentally, it should be remembered that TotalEnergies has decided to keep its prices at the pump at 1.99 euros per liter until the end of 2024. So it is important to know the prices charged by other fuel distributors before filling up with gasoline or diesel.

Here are the fuel prices at the pump!

On Friday March 8, unleaded gasoline continued its upward trend observed since the beginning of the year. According to Carbu.comHere are the average prices of various fuels at the pump:

Unleaded gasoline 98 (E5) is 1.943 euros per liter, up 0.8 cents in a week.

Unleaded 95 (E5) rose to 1.881 euros per liter, up 0.7 cents.

Unleaded 95 (E10) at 1.860 euros per liter, up 1.2 cents.

Super 98 (E10) settled at 1.897 euros per liter.

Diesel (B7), at 1.808 euros, saw a decrease of 1.2 cents.

Bioethanol E85 rose to 0.906 euros per liter, a very small drop of 0.1 cent.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and natural gas for vehicles (NGV) settled at 0.997 euros and 1.078 euros respectively.

It should be noted that these prices were updated at the end of the day on Thursday March 7.