The Fall Guy has become an “epic of cosmic magnitude” in its new trailer

The new trailer perfectly embraces David Leitch’s film’s offbeat Miss Ann Abbieman, a love letter to the stuntman profession.

The first images after focusing on the love story between the characters of Ryan Gosling And Emily Blunt Releases in late 2023, and a medley listing all the ingredients that make up this action comedy was unveiled last month, this new trailer for The Fall Guy Predicts a dive into more than the meta universe.

In the video (watch below), the characters keep referring to their own films, in which they are the heroes, but the film they are currently filming. Because this plot “Love Letter” To “Unsung Hero” Cinema is made… during the shooting of the film! A blink of an eye David LeachThe director, himself a former stuntman who moved to the other side of the camera, spent all these years playing doubles for some of Hollywood’s most famous faces.

“We have drugs, bad guys and murder,” Summarizes the character played by Winston Duke. An explosive cocktail that confirms that this free adaptation The Man Who Fallen Will become the heir to the great modern action films. Explosions, car rollovers, gliding, fight scenes, it’s all there.

But the cynical casualness with which the stunt is observed by the characters themselves is also fascinating. An introspection that does not forget to pass through the prism of humor of gestures, but also of words because even if these images spoil some good jokes, we think the film still has a lot in reserve!

The Fall Guy Releasing in theaters on May 1, 2024.

