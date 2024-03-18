Doja Cat plays it provocatively, breast in the air and a tattoo on her forehead

Who designed the plunging neckline dress worn by Doja Kat at the 2024 Grammy Awards? Look no further, the answer is on his forehead.

It wasn’t just Celine Dion’s surprise appearance or Taylor Swift’s extraordinary fourth win for album of the year that got people talking at the Grammy Awards, but Doja Kat’s incredibly daring outfits. To avoid the famous question of who is the original, the 28-year-old artist (or rather her glam team) did not hesitate to tattoo the name of the designer, Dilara Findikoglu, in gothic font on her forehead.

Dilara Findikoglu is an emerging Turkish-British fashion designer who enjoys incorporating gothic elements into her designs and playing with feminism themes.

The Doja Cat strapless dress guarantees a plunging neckline

The temporary tattoo on the singer’s forehead wasn’t the only thing she showed off during the party in Los Angeles. A custom-made strapless dress reveals several other (temporary) tattoos. But above all, it was the neckline of the corset dress that caught everyone’s attention. And for good reason: it was so deep that it partially revealed her nipples.

To complete the full dress look, the singer wore librarian-style Prada glasses and red peep-toe pumps which she previously posted on Instagram.