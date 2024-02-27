Natalie Portman causes a stir in a total red leather look by Balmain

Natalie Portman once again proved her impeccable style on the Film Independent Spirit Awards red carpet. The actress, always at the forefront of fashion, creates excitement in the Balmain ensemble. An ultra-trendy red leather look from the brand’s spring-summer 2024 collection directed by Olivier Rousteing.

> Also find: Natalie Portman exposes her endless legs and dares to wear mini shorts with high heels

An outfit right on trend

Natalie Portman captivated all eyes with her bold clothing choices. The outfit consisted of a skin-tight jacket and a red leather skirt. An outfit that highlights the three main trends of recent months. First, the total leather look that has dominated the catwalks and streets in recent months. In addition to this material, right on trend, Natalie Portman chose a color that will not go unnoticed at the moment. Red is the color of the year 2024. Finally, large flowers added a touch of romance and femininity throughout. Fashion details seen on numerous occasions. To complete the outfit, the actress opted for red heeled sandals, a dainty gold bracelet and a matching gold clutch. In terms of beauty, the actress opted for a classic style with light makeup and her hair, carefully styled in a ponytail.