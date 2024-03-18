Johnny Depp USA Returned, but his film could not go unnoticed

In 2024, American actor Johnny Depp returns to cinema in the United States with a film in limited release.

It’s Johnny Depp’s big return to American cinemas. After a period of turmoil marked by his media trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor returned to the limelight with the film. Jeanne du Berry. However, with limited release, The effect of this return may not go unnoticed.

A journey full of difficulties

Remember that following a defamation lawsuit filed against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp was dropped from several major projects, including the franchise. Pirates of the Caribbean. Despite everything, he managed to bounce back with the film Jeanne du Berry which has had considerable success abroad.

Jeanne Du Barry: Success in Europe

Released in the year 2023 Jeanne du Berry in France. The historical drama, directed by French actress and director Maiven, was greeted with a seven-minute standing ovation when it aired at the Cannes Film Festival. Thus this film proved Johnny Depp maintains a loyal fan base in Europe.

Limited release in the United States

Unfortunately, not all Johnny Depp fans in the United States will have access to the release Jeanne du Berry. The film will be shown in just 500 theaters starting May 2, 2024, far fewer than Johnny Depp’s last American film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. This limitation may make it difficult for the actor to return to Hollywood.