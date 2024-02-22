The epidemic in France is “at a high level”, but a slowdown has been reported

The flu epidemic continued last week “high level”But it is starting to slow down, the public health agency said on Wednesday, February 21.

All the indicators of this virus were like this “in sharp decline” In community medicine and hospitals of all age groups, the Public Health France Agency summarized in its weekly bulletin. Among the overseas departments and territories, Guyana and the Antilles are still in the epidemic. Kovid-19 indicators were decreasing and leveling off “low level”.

Vaccination campaign

Less than a third of French people aged 65 and over have received an anti-Covid reminder since the start of the autumn campaign. The High Health Authority, requested by the ministry, recently ruled in its favour “Spring Vaccination Campaign against Covid-19 for people aged 80 and above, as well as residents of Nursing Homes/USLD (Long Term Care Units) and immunocompromised people Award Winner »From 15 April to 16 June.

She also recommended an extension till July 15 “If the epidemic situation justifies it”. Regarding bronchiolitis in mainland France, the indicators were last week “Lower levels in all regions” While in foreign departments and territories, Mayotte remained in epidemics.