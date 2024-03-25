Nocturnal itching, skin lesions…: The itching is back, how can you protect yourself from it?

Currently, scabies is spreading in France, both in schools and retirement homes. It affects all social circles and has nothing to do with hygiene. Once diagnosed, everyone must be treated. How to protect yourself from it? Advice from Vincent Valinduk in Hello! La Matinale TF1.

Scabies is a disease transmitted by small parasites of the mite family. In recent months, cases have increased in France. Outbreaks have also been announced in Aries, Hautes-Pyrénées and Cher. How is this disease spread and how can you protect yourself from it? Vincent Valinduc tells us all in Hello! La Matinale TF1.

It is not a hygiene problem

Contrary to what one might think, scabies is not the result of a lack of hygiene or questionable hygiene, but rather a parasite that digs furrows in the epidermis, causing itchiness. Highly contagious, scabies can be transmitted through normal skin-to-skin contact. “Scabies can affect all types of people, regardless of their age, hygiene and social environment.“, warns health insurance.

This pathology develops especially in closed environments where contact is prolonged. “Scabies occurs in small outbreaks in communities: retirement homes, hospital services, schools, nurseries, etc.“, reminds the health insurance. Scabies can also be transmitted during intimate relations, which makes this pathology a sexually transmitted infection. Finally, handling contaminated clothes or textiles can also spread scabies.

What are the symptoms of itching and how to get rid of it?

People affected by this pathology suffer from very intense itching at night. There are areas that are more common, such as elbows, navel, hands, forearms and groin. Sometimes there are furrows between the fingers and skin lesions.

Treatment of scabies is quite laborious. It is done individually, but you should know that people close to you will also need to be treated. Doctors may prescribe antiparasitic lotions or tablets. You will also need to wash all laundry at 60° and treat delicate fabrics with an acaricide product. Considered embarrassing, this disease is often diagnosed late. However, it is particularly contagious. So it’s important to consult your doctor if you have the slightest doubt, especially because “Episodes of scabies are regularly reported“, recalls the health insurance.