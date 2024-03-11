Avoiding these foods can make you look prettier, according to a French study

Eating these types of foods will affect our susceptibility to temptation.

Our diet has seen a huge increase in consumption of refined carbohydrates over the years. These are processed foods from which nutrients and fiber have been removed. Research has established adverse health effects associated with these refined carbohydrates that increase blood sugar levels such as obesity, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. A new French study published in the journal PlusOne puts forward the idea that consuming refined carbohydrates can affect our attractiveness.

To achieve their results, researchers from the University of Montpellier followed 104 subjects, men and women. Some people ate a menu rich in refined carbohydrates at three high-glycemic risk meals: breakfast, afternoon snack, and snack between meals. Others are options with a low glycemic index, meaning slightly higher blood sugar levels. They completed a questionnaire to assess their refined carbohydrate consumption habits. Two hours after the meal, the subjects were photographed and distributed. The volunteers were then asked to rate them Mutual attraction. Several criteria that could influence a person’s attractiveness were considered:Actual agealleged age,BMIsmoking habit, the hair facial (for men) or physical activity.

“Men Prefer Women With Low Glycemic Load for Breakfast”

Results: Those who eat refined carbohydrates Low facial attractiveness scores And were like this Considered less attractive. “L”facial attractiveness, An important factor in social interactions appears to be influenced by immediate and chronic consumption of refined carbohydrates in men and women. women“ Share the findings in a press release. Foods rich in refined carbohydrates include: white bread, white rice, non-wholemeal pasta, white flour, breakfast cereals, pastries, industrial cakes, and even soda.

The researchers also observed differences in outcomes between the sexes: “Men prefer women with a low glycemic load for breakfast and breakfast, and women prefer men with a higher glycemic load during breakfast and less energy intake.” Scientists will now want to deepen their study by expanding and diversifying the sample of people observed to understand why refined carbohydrates are associated with a person’s attractiveness.