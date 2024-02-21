Marcus Thuram and Antoine Griezmann affected during Inter Milan-Atletico de Madrid

Thuram suffered a contracture in the right adductor

Thuram was the first to be forced to leave his position at half-time. The French international (16 caps, 2 goals) had a poor first period. He held his right adductor immediately after being shot from the edge of the area (42m). “He has some, he will have to do additional tests”, His trainer, Simone Inzaghi, clarified. His replacement, Austrian Marko Arnautovic, was clumsy before opening the scoring for Inter (79th). The goal was jubilantly celebrated by Thuram, who meanwhile returned to the bench, and whose condition did not cause any major concern on Tuesday evening.