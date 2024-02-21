Marcus Thuram and Antoine Griezmann affected during Inter Milan-Atletico de Madrid
A bad evening for the French team’s attackers during the match between Inter and Atlético de Madrid on Tuesday. Poor fit in attack proved to be a concern for Interist Marcus Thuram and Colchoneiro Antoine Griezmann, both injured.
Thuram suffered a contracture in the right adductor
Thuram was the first to be forced to leave his position at half-time. The French international (16 caps, 2 goals) had a poor first period. He held his right adductor immediately after being shot from the edge of the area (42m). “He has some, he will have to do additional tests”, His trainer, Simone Inzaghi, clarified. His replacement, Austrian Marko Arnautovic, was clumsy before opening the scoring for Inter (79th). The goal was jubilantly celebrated by Thuram, who meanwhile returned to the bench, and whose condition did not cause any major concern on Tuesday evening.
Author of 12 goals and 11 assists in 33 appearances with the Nerazzurri this season, the 26-year-old stood out in depth and returning to pivot positions. First to try his luck with a header (3rd), the ex-Sochalian also served Lautaro Martinez twice (32nd, 38th) without success.
Griezmann was frustrated and hit his right ankle
Aligned forward at kick-off, Griezmann found himself very much alone on the attacking front for long periods. The entry of Alvaro Morata (54th) has changed nothing. Often off-centre in the right lane, the Frenchman showed his technique but only touched two balls in the Italian area.
After a duel with Carlos Augusto, his restless evening ended sooner than expected. “Antony’s ankle is twisted, Colconeros coach Diego Simeone said on Tuesday. We hope it’s just a sprain. »
Hit in the right ankle, the world champion limped off the pitch seconds later (78th). A rarity for a player already playing his 36th club match this season, and has 18 goals and 7 assists with the Madrilenians.
With additional tests pending, uncertainty is now mounting for the two Frenchmen as the return leg on March 13 approaches. A new duel comes a day before the Blues’ coach, Didier Deschamps, announced the summons for the matches against Germany and Chile on March 23 and 26.
(TagsToTranslate)Free Newspaper