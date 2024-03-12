The announcement that many have been waiting for has been confirmed!

With the release of the first game, the wait is sky high for PC fans to get their hands on The Last of Us Part 2. It seems, moreover, that an announcement may be imminent.

At the moment, The Last of Us 2 is the subject of many rumors, and a leaker who already gave information last week has reiterated and confirmed a few more things. So it could be that what everyone has been waiting for will finally happen and PC players will finally be able to get their hands on the game that has become quite a cult hit over the years. As always, we advise you to take it all with a grain of salt to avoid disappointment.

Our last 2 on PC, that seems to be confirmed

Silknite Once again there is a source of recent revelations, a source whose credibility grew following the definitive revelation of Ghost of Tsushima’s PC port. Although an exact date has not yet been set, it seems we can expect news regarding the PC version of The Last of Us Part 2 soon, which could be announced alongside the release of the second season of the series adapted from the game. The person also specifies that it should be Sony’s next PC game and could be announced as early as next month (April 2024).

This strategy seems aligned with Sony’s goals to diversify its audience and capitalize on the popularity of its most successful games. Although it generated controversy in the community due to its story choices, The Last of Us Part 2 is still highly anticipated for its PC version, thanks to its reputation for storytelling, visuals, and gameplay.

The possible association of the release of this port with the launch of a new season of the corresponding series may encourage increased interest and sales. This seems the most logical from a marketing point of view; You can also create a double impression. On the other hand, it remains to be hoped that the quality will still be a bit higher than the release of The Last of Us on PC, which was a disaster with many bugs. We remember the hilarious texture bugs that made the game the laughing stock of the internet for a few days. Another bad buzz on PC is not welcome.