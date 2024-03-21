Fortnite transforms into Roblox with additions of LEGO and Fall Guys in UEFN

This week, gamers are enjoying the Game Developers Conference, several days of festivities and announcements focused on the technological innovations coming to the studio, more than the games themselves. Epic Games is almost always the focal point of this event with its surreal setting. As its name suggests, it presents the latest developments in its Unreal Engine game engine.

Its fifth version is currently being used in several upcoming projects, and some have already been released. Promising photorealism on many levels, the engine can also highlight more fun and colorful graphics. That’s a good thing, Epic Games has a partnership with LEGO. So the firm is adding a LEGO mode to its game editor called UEFN.

LEGO and Fall Guys creations

This allows players to build their own islands based on small colored bricks and design their own game modes. Fortnite, it was already possible to build your island, as many brands have had fun, but until then it was impossible to exploit the entire LEGO universe. A few game modes have emerged in collaboration with the brand in recent months, but none have promised more customization and freedom.

to start, Epic Games provides 4 templates Players so they can start their customization. Anything is possible, but the studio warns that in order to be published, any LEGO island has to comply PEGI 7 rating To be accessible to players in most European countries.

If LEGO fans aren’t left out, gamers are Fall Guys Will not be disappointed. Elements of battle royale will be integrated Fortnite So users can create tests directly from their imagination. It will be possible to play as famous characters of the game, who learned to swim for the occasion.

More photorealism

This isn’t the only universe that will be available in Epic Games’ UEFN. In fact, the company is adding its second software, called Metahumans. This is a tool that allows you to animate hyper-realistic characters with just an iPhone. Starting today, the data and profiles you have on apps can be transferred to UEFN to integrate them. Fortnite.

The bad news is that the characters will be impossible to play. The good thing is that they can be used as NPCs on islands and mods you create. Still within the spectrum of reality, it will be possible Create a larger-than-life environment, worthy of a great AAA production with camera and light effects. These features are available in beta, with other improvements coming later in the year.