Rockstar releases an update that fixes bugs on RDO

For months or years, Red Dead Online has had numerous bugs that prevent players from using certain features of the game. Whether it’s a fixed bug that blocks players in it, some daily challenges that don’t work or NPCs stopping. Spawning The update released yesterday (March 19) fixes all known bugs in the game.

Rockstar releases an update that fixes Red Dead Online

An update was published by this Tuesday, March 19 star generation on Multiplayer service license Red Dead. This Patch Fixes many bugs hated by the community Red Dead.

Here are the fixes applied to the gameA set of consoles. They aim to improve performance And stability of the game. Let’s move on to the list of these improvements:

Fixed an issue that prevented Natural samples will be considered in Daily challenges .

will be considered in . Fixed an issue in the mod Night terrors which allows Night Stalkers

to recover Mask of the Nightstalker Second time (Halloween activity).

which allows to recover Second time (Halloween activity). Fixed an issue that prevented surrounding vehicles To appear in certain sessions

To appear in certain sessions Fixed an issue that prevented launching Travel Mission (Random Missions in Free Mode)

(Random Missions in Free Mode) An issue that has been corrected Blocked players When they entered the stables .

When they entered . Fixed an issue preventing players from calling horse And Cars .

And . Correction stability And performance Game

And Game Solving various problems that can cause crash such as establishing a Campfire

such as establishing a other General improvements No Red Dead Online

Additional update on PC

The issues were also only present on PC. This time, Rockstar has not forgotten the PC community and improved the game on this platform. Here is the list of improvements made to the PC:

Fixed various issues that caused the game to crash or fail to launch

Fixed an issue that prevented offline mode from working due to Windows 11 updates

Fixed an issue that caused crashes after reporting other players

Fixed an issue that caused 3200 x 2400 resolution to be unavailable.

Voice chat is now disabled by default

Added support for HDR10+ gaming, this will automatically set game graphics to HDR for HDR10+ gaming displays on compatible graphics cards and monitors connected via HDMI.

Added AMD Fidelity Super Resolution (FSR) 2.2 libraries (previously present but not updated)

This update is therefore very good news for many players. On social networks, fans are happy to be able to go back to the stables to buy, personalize and modify their horses’ saddles.

